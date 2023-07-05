BBB Accredited Business
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl

By Ken Daley and Maddie Kerth
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. BERNARD, La. (WVUE) - Deputies and a SWAT team from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office ended a four-hour standoff Tuesday night (July 4) by apprehending a man who barricaded himself in his home after allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl.

The law enforcement action took place in the 2300 block of Torres Drive.

The SBPSO said the shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. They identified the suspected shooter as 34-year-old Justin Pritchard, who they said “suffers from mental health issues” and was refusing to communicate with deputies.

Pritchard was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m., the agency said. It was not immediately known what condition the suspect was in, nor what offenses he would be booked under.

The victim’s family members at the scene told Fox 8 that Pritchard was a neighbor with a history of racial animus, and that he yelled epithets and fired a single gunshot from inside his home toward a group of people outside.

They said a 14-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to her head from the bullet and was taken by ambulance for treatment at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Her condition was not considered to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

