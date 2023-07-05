St. Bernard authorities surrounding man who allegedly shot teen girl

ST. BERNARD, La. (WVUE) - Deputies and a SWAT team from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in a standoff Tuesday night (July 4) with a barricaded man suspected of shooting a 14-year-old girl.

The law enforcement action was taking place in the 2300 block of Torres Drive.

The SBPSO said the shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. They identified the suspected shooter as 34-year-old Justin Pritchard, who they said “suffers from mental health issues” and was refusing to communicate with deputies.

The victim’s family members at the scene told Fox 8 that Pritchard was a neighbor with a history of racial animus, and that he yelled epithets and fired a single gunshot from inside his home toward a group of people outside.

They said a 14-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to her head from the bullet and was taken by ambulance for treatment at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Her condition was not considered to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.