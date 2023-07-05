Storm chances ramping up the rest of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The only way to beat the heat at this time of year is by adding storms and we’re going to do just that over the next few days.

Expect the sun and heat to build the first half of your Wednesday before we start to see those storms blossoming around lunch. Today’s rain chance will be around 60% so we’re going to notice the rumbles of thunder and if you get caught in a downpour, it can easily drop an inch or two of rain. Highs probably top out around 92 before falling into the 80s this afternoon.

More higher than normal rain chances are expected Thursday and maybe even lingering into Friday. Either way, the storm threat will be there each day into the weekend. I’m not seeing any signs of a strong, heat ridge building back over the area in the near future so storms and bearable heat will be the way of the weather into next week.

All remains dead calm in the tropics.

