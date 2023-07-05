Suspect wanted for burglary and assault at landfill, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who officials say attacked a security guard at the parish landfill in Independence.
Deputies say just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday (July 4) a suspect beat an armed security guard with a gun, stole her gun, and stole personal belongings. Deputies say they also burglarized the building and several vehicles on-site before leaving the scene.
The security guard was treated for moderate injuries.
If you have information, call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.