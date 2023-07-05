The tropics remain quiet for now as Saharan dust increases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saharan dust is making its way across the Atlantic. While some may make it to the Gulf, it’ll largely keep the tropics pretty tame for now.

What is the Saharan Air Layer?

Also referred to as the SAL, the Saharan Air Layer originates from the Saharan desert and Shale regions of North Africa. Dust is lofted into the air by lower and mid-level ripples in the atmosphere known as tropical waves. These waves push the lofted dust plumes over the Atlantic. The easterly trade winds then carry the dust thousands of miles away toward the Caribbean and the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses satellites to track the thickness and size. Its areal coverage can be quite expansive and has been known to be as large as the 48 contiguous United States.

The base of the dust typically starts a mile above the surface and can span 2 to 2.5 miles thick in height. New plumes of dust typically form every three to five days. The SAL activity usually peaks between late June and mid-August.

How it impacts the tropics

The SAL tends to keep its Saharan characteristics as it pushes west over the Atlantic. It is a very dry air mass which is not conducive for tropical development. The dusty and dry plums help to suppress tropical cyclone formation and slow down any storm intensification.

No tropical development is expected over the next week. (WVUE Fox 8)

The Saharan dust forecast

The Saharan Air layer has been thin lately due to the weaker trade winds over the tropical Atlantic. Much of the dust that has filtered over the ocean has fanned out into thinner plumes. Nonetheless, it has still helped to suppress tropical development over the last week and is expected to help keep the tropical Atlantic quiet for at least the first part of July.

Saharan Air Layer forecast for June 10th, 2023. (WVUE Fox 8)

How it impacts the Gulf Coast

With its easterly progression in the trade winds, the SAL can eventually reach the Gulf states. The dust particles act like a filter which cuts out the shorter color wavelengths in the visible light spectrum. Only the red wavelength, which is the longest, is able to make its way to the surface of the earth which is why the dusty air can make for red sunrises and sunsets.

While the dust may make for picturesque views, the downside is the air quality it can bring. The SAL is known to bring poor air quality that may make breathing difficult to even the healthiest of adults. Monitoring your air quality is important when spending any time outdoors when Saharan dust arrives.

Saharan dust can lead to vivid sunrises and sunsets. (Source: WSFA) (WTVY News 4)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.