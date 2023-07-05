BBB Accredited Business
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed into trees near Louisiana Hwy. 40 in the Bush area, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BUSH, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left a roadway and crashed into trees in the Bush area, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, but their identities, ages and genders were not immediately disclosed.

The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Isabel Swamp Road near Louisiana Hwy. 40 when for reasons unknown it veered off the roadway and smashed into the tree line, bursting into flames.

