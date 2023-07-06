Board to discuss fate of embattled 911 center chief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The board of New Orleans’ 911 center will discuss and could vote Thursday on whether to suspend Director Tyrell Morris.

Morris is being investigated for allegedly changing an Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) document on take-home vehicle policy after he was involved in a car wreck.

The longest-serving board member, Dr. Brobson Lutz, says he wants to see Morris removed from his position.

Lutz and other board members will discuss the OPCD’s policy and whether Morris changed them during a meeting Thursday.

Morris did not take a drug or alcohol test after the crash, which documents show is required when a city-owned vehicle is involved in a crash.

Morris left the scene after allegedly exchanging information with the other driver.

Both the chairman of the board, John Thomas, and the Office of Inspector General are investigating whether Morris committed a crime in altering public documents.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno says there need to be major changes at the 911 center.

“We believe that Director Morris needs to be suspended due to the severity of the allegations that he’s facing,” she said. “These are criminal allegations.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she wants to wait and see what the board decides and the findings of the investigations.

Morris announced his resignation in late June, setting his final day for September 15.

