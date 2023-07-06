Britney Spears allegedly slapped by San Antonio Spurs’ security guard in Las Vegas, files police report

LAS VEGAS, NV (WVUE) - Britney Spears filed a police report on Wednesday (July 5) in Las Vegas after an incident involving a San Antonio Spurs’ security team member.

The altercation reportedly occurred at the Catch restaurant around 8:30 p.m. in the ARIA Hotel, as reported by TMZ.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a battery investigation at a property on Las Vegas Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Spears, 41, was allegedly slapped by a security guard affiliated with NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

The exact motive behind the alleged incident remains unclear at this time. Whether there was any prior interaction or disagreement between Spears and the security guard is yet to be determined.

Representatives for both Britney Spears and the San Antonio Spurs’ security team have not released official statements regarding the incident.

