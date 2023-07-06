Clouds and storms help with the heat for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more typical of summer than this as rain chances stay with us through the duration of the 7-day forecast and the heat will mix in from time to time.

Highs today will probably struggle to the lower 90s as a good bit of cloud cover is rolling in from the Gulf. This may act to hold down our temperatures and possibly keep us dry for a few extra hours. Most rain and storms at this time of year are heat driven so the slower the heating, the longer it takes for storms to pop. I still see a healthy rain coverage for today around 60%.

Typical summer stuff for Friday and the weekend as highs climb into the low 90s with a mixture of sun and storms. By early next week a higher storm coverage may play out in the forecast as northwest flow becomes established leading to a few rounds of storms. We’ll see as we get closer.

All is quiet in the tropics.

