Clouds and storms help with the heat for now

Rain chances stick around through the 7 day forecast
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more typical of summer than this as rain chances stay with us through the duration of the 7-day forecast and the heat will mix in from time to time.

Highs today will probably struggle to the lower 90s as a good bit of cloud cover is rolling in from the Gulf. This may act to hold down our temperatures and possibly keep us dry for a few extra hours. Most rain and storms at this time of year are heat driven so the slower the heating, the longer it takes for storms to pop. I still see a healthy rain coverage for today around 60%.

Typical summer stuff for Friday and the weekend as highs climb into the low 90s with a mixture of sun and storms. By early next week a higher storm coverage may play out in the forecast as northwest flow becomes established leading to a few rounds of storms. We’ll see as we get closer.

All is quiet in the tropics.

Tracking The Science: Pulse Thunderstorms