FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Northshore grandmother fights to recoup thousands of dollars, stolen from her in an online scam.

Tish Casey’s Mandeville home suffered heavy damage in Hurricane Ida.

Showing off her bedroom closet, she says, “This is where three of the trees came and it was all built in like this so all of the shelving, everything collapsed in.”

Nearly two years after the storm, Casey and her husband are back in their home, yet the work continues.

“The insurance company wouldn’t pay to have any of the stumps removed from all of the trees that fell so we need to pay for that, so yeah we still have things we need to do, we still have some furniture we need to replace,” Casey explained.

But those plans are on hold because of an online scam that pilfered Casey’s bank account.

She comments, “I was just horrified that it had happened to me and very embarrassed.”

Memorial day, Casey was on her phone when an email from PayPal came through. She’s got a PayPal account, because that’s the service her job uses, to pay her.

Casey explains, “I clicked on it and it was an invoice and the invoice was for a purchase of cryptocurrency in my name, through PayPal.”

“I don’t know, the word cryptocurrency just jumped out at me and the amount and I was like wow, wait a minute,” Casey added.

There was a phone number at the bottom of the email, so Casey called it, immediately. She thought she was calling PayPal to tell the company there had been sort of mistake, that she hadn’t purchased thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.

“They answered the phone and you could tell it was some sort of call center because you could hear other people in the background,” Casey said.

She continues, “It was very speeded up, it was all kinda, I’m gonna ask you to do this and you were rushing to catch up to what they were saying.”

Despite having reservations, Casey listened to the instructions she was being given by the man on the phone. First, she had to download an app so that the person she was talking to could monitor every move she made on her phone. He convinced her, it was to help her through this process. Then, she was instructed to use her Venmo account.

“They took me through some steps, a lot of which involved Venmo, you know, we’re going to take you through this, we’re going to give you the directions, you just do it the way we said and this will be able to resolve your problem,” Casey remembered.

She was told to make Venmo payments to someone else, in the amount of $4,700. Another one for $399. Then, $499. And $3,900. Casey didn’t know it at the time but all of that money was really going into the account of scammers.

Cyber security expert Nam Nguyen says it’s a classic phishing scam.

“They’re just casting the bait out there to see who might fall victim to it,” Nguyen said.

He continues, “They’re targeting the older generation, trying to induce the panic.”

That’s exactly what happened to Tish Casey.

“The fact that cryptocurrency and ‘You purchased it’, that’s all that kept popping up in my head,” Casey said, adding that it scared her.

So she continued to follow the instructions she was given. After sending money via Venmo, Casey was told to buy an American Express e gift card for almost $3,000.

“At that point, I was almost in tears, I was able to grab my I pad and I googled in PayPal cryptocurrency email scams and all this info popped up while I was on the phone with the guy,” Casey said.

Casey says she hung up and the weight of what she had just done, hit her, as she tried to explain it to her husband.

“I was legitimately hysterical and could hardly get the story out and to his credit, he was very calm about,” Casey remembered.

They started calling their bank, PayPal, Venmo, and American Express, to put a stop to the transactions.

In May, the Federal Trade Commission warned about scams like this one, on it’s website. It’s even got an example of what the PayPal cryptocurrency scam email may look like. And warns that the scam may not only end with lost funds but could result in identity theft.

Nam Nguyen suggests these steps to check if an email you receive is legitimate or not. First, hover your mouse over the email address it came from.

Nguyen explains, “iIt might say something like customer service at PayPal something, something, something, dot com. Well, we all know that PayPal only has PayPal dot com so that would probably be the first telltale sign.”

Next, read the body of the email carefully. “Cyber criminals are getting more and more clever but sometimes their grammar isn’t that great,” Nguyen said.

Then, before clicking on a link, Nguyen offers this advice, “When you hover your mouse over it, it should expose the true link and if that true link doesn’t match with the link that you’re expecting, that’s another red flag.”

“There’s no harm in calling a friend and asking for help, really, somebody might be able to think with a clear mind and say here are the telltale signs, I don’t think this is legit,” Nguyen commented.

They’re steps Tish Casey wishes she had taken. Although she was able to shut down her PayPal and Venmo accounts and get back some of the money paid to scammers, today, she’s still out around $3,000.

“We definitely can’t afford to lose this money,” Casey said.

That’s why she’s hoping sharing her story, embarrassing as it may be, will serve as a warning.

“Hopefully other people won’t be as unaware as I was that day but thinking I was doing the right thing,” Casey said.

Another tip from cyber security expert Nam Nguyen, if you ever get an email that looks like it’s from a company, concerning a problem, open a new browser and find that company’s phone number on its corporate website. Never call the phone number simply listed in the body of an email.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.