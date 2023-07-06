BBB Accredited Business
Irish Bayou Castle up for sale for the second time in a year

By Parker Boyd
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The iconic Irish Bayou Castle, located at 3262 Ridgeway Boulevard in New Orleans East, is up for sale for the second time in a year.

The real estate broker, Matthew Grass, said the plan is to market it as a commercial venture for a bed and breakfast or expand the area for a wedding venue.

Grass said it is on the market for 500 thousand dollars, with an asking price of $379 per square foot.

Jacob Lyncker has lived down the street from the structure all his life. He said it is how he identifies where he lives.

RELATED STORY: You can buy this castle in New Orleans for $500k

“Growing up, it’s always been a landmark,” Lyncker said. “If they have a question, I’ll say I live in Irish Bayou, not many people know that, but when I say, I live down the street from the castle, a lightbulb clicks on.”

The castle has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it’s currently being renovated.

It’s weathered several storms and neighbor Nick Stoltz said he does not think it’s been tended to enough.

“It was rough out here after Katrina,” Stoltz said. “There were only about seven camps that made it, including the castle. the people at that time never tried to fix it up too much.”

The castle originally went up for sale in early 2022 but did not get any buyers.

Lyncker said he hopes someone captures the castle and turns it into something big.

“A bed and breakfast, that’s fine,” he said. “You know different people get to come and enjoy it out here where I live, so that would be perfectly fine.”

