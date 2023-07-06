Man shot in shopping center parking lot in Kenner, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot around 9 p.m. Wednesday (July 5th) in the parking lot of a Kenner outlet mall, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers say that the shooting began as an argument between the victim and a woman he knew, which escalated to a shooting.

The suspect and the gun involved were found by police. No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

