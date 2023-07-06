Nicondra: More clouds and rain help keep heat in check

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few early morning showers moved across the area this morning just around sunrise helping to slow down the heat. High temperatures will still make it into the low 90s, but with the clouds the rise is happening quite a bit more slowly. That means that convective temperatures or temperature we need to reach to help trigger daytime heating storms is likely to come later in the day. Expect overall rain coverage around 60 percent. Better rain chances help keep high temperatures closer to the long term average of 91 for a couple more days. As the rain backs off a bit expect temperatures to increase into the middle 90s.

