BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: More clouds and rain help keep heat in check

The increased rain coverage allows for high temperatures closer to average over the week ahead.
The increased rain coverage allows for high temperatures closer to average over the week ahead.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few early morning showers moved across the area this morning just around sunrise helping to slow down the heat. High temperatures will still make it into the low 90s, but with the clouds the rise is happening quite a bit more slowly. That means that convective temperatures or temperature we need to reach to help trigger daytime heating storms is likely to come later in the day. Expect overall rain coverage around 60 percent. Better rain chances help keep high temperatures closer to the long term average of 91 for a couple more days. As the rain backs off a bit expect temperatures to increase into the middle 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
Fatal crash graphic.
RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Clouds and storms help with the heat for now
Bruce: More clouds and rain means lower temps
Bruce: Summer pattern is back with spotty afternoon storms
Saharan Air Layer forecast for June 10th, 2023.
The tropics remain quiet for now as Saharan dust increases
Expect high temps to remain near 90 with better rain chances around into the weekend.
Nicondra: Better rain chances through the end of the week