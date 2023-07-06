NOPD crime scene evidence relocated from facility with failed air conditioning, Mayor Cantrell says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Questions and concerns linger as Fox 8 awaits clarification from New Orleans city officials on the boxes of crime scene evidence moved from an NOPD facility with a failed HVAC system.

“There are various factors here in determining what effect this will have long-lasting on the criminal justice system,” said former prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office Laura Rodrigue.

The mayor confirmed a chronically broken air conditioning system pushed the city’s hand to get the boxes in a climate-controlled area.

“They are beginning to move evidence,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell during a press conference. “That particular facility loss some heat over a month ago. It was repaired only to break down again.”

We contacted the mayor’s office and the NOPD to clarify the moved evidence.

We asked which facility has the broken HVAC system. When did the move take place? And with back-to-back days of triple digits feeling like temperatures, has everything been moved out of the sweltering heat?

They haven’t given us any answers.

“We have to be very, almost surgical in our approach relative to our evidence,” the mayor said at the press conference. “That is something that is a top priority and something that has been taken very seriously.”

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says the city must be able to defend itself on every step of the move.

“From the moment it’s collected, all the way no matter months or years, all the way to the moment it’s presented in court, you have to show who handled it, where it was stored, and how it was transported,” said Raspanti. “You have to do it transparently and truthfully.”

Rodrigue has experience with a mass movement of crime scene evidence. She remembers when a company was hired to move everything to a warehouse storage space after Hurricane Katrina.

“It was very, very difficult to locate a lot of evidence. A lot of it went missing. It wasn’t accounted for the way it should have been,” she remembers. “We sort of saw just chaos in terms of recovery of some of that evidence.”

Rodrigue says she hopes those lessons were learned and won’t impact this recent move of evidence, but even just one day of sitting in the Louisiana heat could have serious ramifications down the line.

“All evidence when it’s obtained by NOPD and logged into central evidence and property is not tested for DNA. That’s a process that could come about down the road if the DA’s office decides, ‘I’d like to have that knife tested,’ or ‘I’d like to have this piece of evidence sent for testing,’” said Rodrigue. “That evidence will be the most crucial in determining if it is still in a position to be tested.”

As for the operation so far, the mayor says, “So far, so good,” but until there is more transparency about how these materials were handled, Rodrigue has doubts.

“You just sit in your car and you know how hot something is getting. Those effects will be had on all of these objects as well,” said Rodrigue. “Extreme heat is destructive to DNA in some instances. So, it can have a lasting on the ability to test that evidence in the future.”

Rodrigue explains how integral the safekeeping of this evidence would be to the District Attorney’s office, being that many of their cases could require revisiting this evidence.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office told Fox 8 they would have a statement on the issue Wednesday night.

We are still waiting on their response.

Mayor Cantrell says the evidence was moved to the new $25 million crime lab across from the NOPD headquarters building.

Though it should be noted, that building remains unopened. The mayor mentioning the initial design of the lab was inadequate and they are still working to revise.

