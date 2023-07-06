NOPD: One killed, one injured in separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and another was wounded in two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart during the early morning hours of Thurs., July 6, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first shooting happened right around midnight in the 7700 block of Alabama Street, one block off Downman Road in the Seabrook area of New Orleans East. Police say one man was found on scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. No additional information was disclosed about the victim’s condition, a suspect, or possible motive.

About three minutes later, police say a man was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue in the Warehouse District. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Again, no further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

TOP STORIES

FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam

NOPD crime scene evidence relocated from facility with failed air conditioning, Mayor Cantrell says

Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.