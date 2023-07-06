BBB Accredited Business
NOPD: One killed, one injured in separate overnight shootings

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and another was wounded in two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart during the early morning hours of Thurs., July 6, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first shooting happened right around midnight in the 7700 block of Alabama Street, one block off Downman Road in the Seabrook area of New Orleans East. Police say one man was found on scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. No additional information was disclosed about the victim’s condition, a suspect, or possible motive.

About three minutes later, police say a man was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue in the Warehouse District. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Again, no further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

