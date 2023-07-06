BBB Accredited Business
Owner of Stein’s Deli hit with gun, carjacked in front of store

Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous Magazine Street shop on Thursday, July 6.(Instagram/DanSteinsDeli)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dan Stein, owner of the iconic Stein’s Deli in Uptown New Orleans, says he was beaten and carjacked in front of his famous Magazine Street storefront late Wednesday night (July 5).

Stein posted a photo from his hospital bed to his Instagram account.

“He’s OK but a little banged up,” the post reads. “Please let us know if you happen to see a light blue Toyota Forerunner, license plate LA #260CDN, probably smells a little like pastrami. Stay safe out there.”

According to a police report, Stein was exiting the deli and getting into his Toyota 4Runner when four suspects in a dark-colored vehicle pulled guns and demanded he get out.

Police say Stein complied, but was struck in the head with a firearm during the encounter.

The suspects fled both in Stein’s 4Runner and in the vehicle they arrived in, according to police.

