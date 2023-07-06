Ranking the Saints: #16 Juwan Johnson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 16th ranked Saints player on our countdown is the team’s top option at tight end. Entering his fourth season with the club, Juwan Johnson has successfully made the transition from receiver to tight end.

Last season was his best year yet. Johnson finished with 42 receptions, 508 yards and seven touchdowns. His growth earned him a new two-year, $12 million contract this offseason. There’s a feeling in the organization that Johnson is only scratching the surface, and his ceiling could be even higher especially with starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Johnson has already raved about Carr this offseason. If those two can share the chemistry that Carr has had with past tight ends, then 2023 could be a big year for Johnson.

