Ranking the Saints: #17 Alontae Taylor

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor should compete with Paulson Adebo for outside...
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor should compete with Paulson Adebo for outside cornerback this season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Checking in at #17 on our countdown is second-year cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Taylor is a player the team wants to get on the field in 2023. He’s that productive. That’s why they experimented with him playing nickel in the offseason. Taylor admitted it’s not his natural position, but he’s willing to try it out. He’s more comfortable on the outside where he’ll likely compete with Paulson Adebo.

Taylor quickly immersed himself with his new team as a rookie as season ago. He filled in for Marshon Lattimore and finished with 11 pass breakups and showed he was unafraid to help stop the run.

His emergence has given the Saints a good problem to have. Whomever wins the Adebo vs. Taylor competition will have earned it, and the group as a whole should only get better.

