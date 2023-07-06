Ranking the Saints: #18 Rashid Shaheed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From unknown and undrafted free agent to the #18 Saints player on our countdown, it’s been quite a rise for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Last season Shaheed became a weapon for the Saints the second he touched the ball for the first time against Cincinatti and took a handoff 44 yards for a touchdown

Whether it was on the ground, in the air or in the return game, Shaheed had a knack for big plays. He finished the season with 28 receptions and averaged over 17 yards per catch.

The Saints want to build on that foundation in his second season. Shaheed enters 2023 with a strong chance at being the team’s #3 receiver behind Michael Thomas and Chris Olave. With new quarterback Derek leading the way, big things should be on the horizon for Shaheed and the rest of the Saints offense.

