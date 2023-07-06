RTA Rampart streetcar line reopening pushed back to 2024 amid infrastructure delays

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The anticipated reopening of the Rampart streetcar line has again been delayed as lingering infrastructure issues tied to the 2019 collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel continue to throw a wrench in the process.

When the Hard Rock collapsed in October 2019, nearby Rampart Street and the streetcar line that runs along it suffered extensive damage.

Coming up on four years later, the Rampart streetcar still is not running.

“We were surprised to see this,” said Frederick Prins, a tourist from Australia. “We actually stopped here and a homeless man told us it broke and it’s no longer in operation.”

Prins and his wife Sherine were visiting New Orleans for the first time and said their experience overall has been a pleasant one but that the lack of streetcar service into neighborhoods like the Marigny and nearby Bywater was disappointing.

“It’s something that would, obviously, assist your economy and the businesses in the area if it were operation, plus us tourists,” Prins said. “It’s a shame, it’s not right.”

A city spokesperson said the Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently reviewing RTA’s traffic control plan, and it has been delayed due to the complexity and scope of the work on Rampart Street.

“Once revisions to the traffic control plan come in, approval of the permit will follow,” the spokesperson said, not elaborating on a potential timeline for completion of the review.

“That’s the timeframe, meaning it does take time,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell when asked about the line on Wednesday. “You have to put it out on the street, you have to wait for responses, they have to be vetted. And that’s the real meat, I would say, that’s eating up the time.”

RTA declined to make CEO Lona Hankins available for an interview. They instead released the following statement via email:

“RTA is working with the Department of Public Works through a permitting process that requires thoughtful review and feedback from both parties before moving forward. We are encouraged with the progress we’ve made with the City and as mentioned previously hope to get the Rampart Streetcar back into service by early 2024.”

The line had only been open for about three years before it closed due to the collapse.

“I live right on where the line would be and I work on where the line would be,” said Rachel Clinesmith. “I think it would help the shops down here on Rampart Street. We don’t get a lot of the tourist traffic as the only streetcar lines are off Canal and down by the river.”

Clinesmith said the Rampart/St. Claude corridor is bustling with development, and the reopening of the streetcar line has been long overdue.

“It would be so much more convenient if we had the streetcar,” she said.

