St. Tammany road explodes from heat

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A road in St. Tammany “exploded” from the sweltering southern heat, according to St. Tammany Parish’s Facebook page.

Public Works crews found sections of Holiday Square Boulevard in Convington in pieces, the parish said.

They also said crews put down a temporary fix until the permanent replacement is scheduled.

St. Tammany Parish road buckles form sweltering heat (St. Tammany Parish Facebook Page)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.