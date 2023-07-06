BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state line in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Pearl River Bridge.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state line in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Pearl River Bridge.

The closures started Wednesday afternoon and will continue for more than a month.

Starting Wednesday, July 5, the right lane will be closed for about two weeks, allowing crews to hydro demo the deck, replace concrete and fix a joint. Then, the right lane will be reopened, but the left lane will be closed until work is done.

The work is scheduled to wrap up by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11.

Remember, if you choose to take a different route into Louisiana, you’ll want to stay north of I-10, exiting at Hwy 603 and then taking either Texas Flat Road or Hwy 43 toward I-59. The only road into Louisiana south of I-10 is Hwy 90, and it’s currently closed to traffic at the Pearl River Bridge.

READ MORE: Pearl River Bridge on U.S. 90 could be closed until 2028

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
Fatal crash graphic.
RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man

Latest News

St. Tammany Parish road buckles from sweltering heat
St. Tammany road explodes from heat
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
(Source: MGN)
Causeway northbound reopens after accident caused temporary closure of both lanes