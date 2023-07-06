TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state line in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Pearl River Bridge.

The closures started Wednesday afternoon and will continue for more than a month.

Starting Wednesday, July 5, the right lane will be closed for about two weeks, allowing crews to hydro demo the deck, replace concrete and fix a joint. Then, the right lane will be reopened, but the left lane will be closed until work is done.

The work is scheduled to wrap up by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11.

Remember, if you choose to take a different route into Louisiana, you’ll want to stay north of I-10, exiting at Hwy 603 and then taking either Texas Flat Road or Hwy 43 toward I-59. The only road into Louisiana south of I-10 is Hwy 90, and it’s currently closed to traffic at the Pearl River Bridge.

