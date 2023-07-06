BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Man accused of stealing Bud Light beer from convenience store

Surveillance video shows the man putting the beer into the backseat of a four-door sedan.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man accused of walking into a convenience store, taking several cases of Bud Light beer without paying, then leaving.

Authorities said they would also like to identify the driver of a car that may be involved in the incident.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the man entered a store off of U.S. Hwy. 190, walked into the beer cooler, and picked up three cases of Bud Light beer.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Surveillance video shows the man putting the beer into the backseat of a four-door sedan.

According to law enforcement, he got into the front passenger seat of the car and left the parking lot, heading westbound on U.S. Hwy. 190.

The individual was described as:

  • wearing a red shirt with “Castle” written on the front and “Crooks” written on the back
  • black pants
  • black shoes

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

