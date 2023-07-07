1 injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tree being trimmed in historic Jackson Square snapped in half Friday (July 7), crashing to the ground.
One witness on Twitter (@bandwagons) reported hearing “lots of screaming” and bystanders pulling people away from the debris.
The witness says at least one person was trapped beneath the large branch and was taken away in an ambulance.
NOPD says at least one person was injured. Their age and condition is currently unknown.
“Hopefully they’re okay,” the person said.
