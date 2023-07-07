1 injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tree being trimmed in historic Jackson Square snapped in half Friday (July 7), crashing to the ground.

One witness on Twitter (@bandwagons) reported hearing “lots of screaming” and bystanders pulling people away from the debris.

Just saw a giant oak fell in Jackson square - was anyone hurt?! — badallison 🌊 (@badallis0n) July 7, 2023

A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7. (WVUE)

They've been trimming branches off one of the big oaks in Jackson Square. Half the tree just broke off and fell onto people in the park. Lots of screaming and bystanders pulling people out. Sirens are showing up now. — Tina (@bandwagons) July 7, 2023

The witness says at least one person was trapped beneath the large branch and was taken away in an ambulance.

NOPD says at least one person was injured. Their age and condition is currently unknown.

“Hopefully they’re okay,” the person said.

Crazy! A tree fell in Jackson Square in New Orleans today.😳 pic.twitter.com/BH591qjJyG — evil bob (@evilbob5) July 7, 2023

