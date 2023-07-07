BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square

A tree being trimmed cracked and crashed to the ground in historic Jackson Square on Fri., July...
A tree being trimmed cracked and crashed to the ground in historic Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(Twitter/bandwagons)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tree being trimmed in historic Jackson Square snapped in half Friday (July 7), crashing to the ground.

One witness on Twitter (@bandwagons) reported hearing “lots of screaming” and bystanders pulling people away from the debris.

A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(WVUE)
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(WVUE)

The witness says at least one person was trapped beneath the large branch and was taken away in an ambulance.

NOPD says at least one person was injured. Their age and condition is currently unknown.

“Hopefully they’re okay,” the person said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam

Latest News

At mid-year update, NOPD reports decrease in violent crime over first half of 2023
At mid-year update, NOPD reports decrease in violent crime over first half of 2023
Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, arrested in killing of 19-year-old in...
Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, arrested in killing of 19-year-old in Garyville
Javant Dunn, 19, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of April 2 in Garyville,...
Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, arrested in killing of 19-year-old in Garyville
Sheriff Mike Tregre: Five juveniles arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Garyville
Five juveniles arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Garyville