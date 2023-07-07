BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for possible fall hazard

Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars detaching, causing a risk of falls and injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The company woom recalled approximately 84,000 of its Original Bicycles for a risk of handlebars detaching, posing a fall hazard for riders.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release that the recall includes all of the 2018-2021 model bikes, which were designed for riders from age 18 months to 14 years old. There have been 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

They were sold at woom.com, amazon.com and bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022 for between $200 and $530.

The bicycles were sold in six versions: balance bikes woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, as well as pedal bikes woom 2-6. They come in several colors, with “woom” on the front and sides.

The CPSC said people should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. The company said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls to learn more about this and other recalls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam

Latest News

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland
Javant Dunn, 19, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of April 2 in Garyville,...
Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, arrested in killing of 19-year-old in Garyville
Sheriff Mike Tregre: Five juveniles arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Garyville
Five juveniles arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Garyville
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down