Amid a court fight, LCMC moves forward with its integration plans for 3 hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than a dozen attorneys were in federal court Thursday (July 6) over a legal fight involving LCMC Health’s purchase of three New Orleans-area hospitals from HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission filed suit against the two healthcare entities because they failed to report the deal to federal anti-trust authorities.

The purchase price was $150 million for Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, and Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington.

Attorneys for the FTC, the U.S. Department of Justice, LCMC, HCA, and lawyers representing Louisiana’s Department of Justice left court without comment to FOX 8.

“Nothing, thank you,” said an FTC attorney.

In April, the FTC sued LCMC and HCA, stating that they were required by federal law to file pre-merger notifications with the agency and the DOJ’s anti-trust division.

Attorney Joe Raspanti is FOX 8′s legal analyst.

“What it’s saying is, if this is allowed to go through you’re going to have two 800-pound gorillas in town, Ochsner and these guys and it’s going to limit your ability as a customer, as a patient to choose and it may affect, they can raise prices,” he said.

Ochsner is the other non-profit healthcare system in the state.

With the sale, LCMC Health will control nine hospitals in the New Orleans area. The organization National Nurses United opposed the acquisition of the three HCA hospitals.

Registered nurse Mike Robertshaw who works at Tulane Medical, is part of the NNU. He says there are questions about job security.

“The uncertainty is just not good for anybody. In terms of how this all plays out, I think we all realize that this is out of our control but we certainly welcome the Federal Trade Commission’s involvement,” said Robertshaw.

And he said there are concerns for the community.

“I think also from a community standpoint what’s really important is that you know the hospital is closing down,” said Robertshaw.

In its lawsuit, the FTC wrote, “LCMC and HCA flouted their HSR Act obligations by failing to report their transaction and then consummating it, without filing the required premerger notification.”

Further, the FTC has opened an investigation into whether the sale will have the effect of “substantially lessening competition or tend to create a monopoly.”

Raspanti responded to the FTC’s stance.

“The FTC is basically saying, whoa, you guys were supposed to notify us and notify us a while ago before you made this play,” said Raspanti. “You don’t have a right to go forward without us reviewing the merger because we could have some problems with it.”

But soon after the FTC filed its suit, LCMC filed its own litigation claiming that the deal is immune to federal anti-trust laws because Louisiana’s Attorney General’s office reviewed the purchase application and authorized the deal.

“The two parties LCMC and HCA say, hey we got the okay from Jeff Landry, we don’t need the FTC to give us the okie dokie to get together and the FTC is saying, whoa, not so fast. We want this issue resolved, Jeff Landry does not have that kind of power,” said Raspanti.

“In court, the attorney for the Federal Trade Commission also asked Judge Lance Africk to order the hospitals to maintain their assets while this legal fight plays out.

But no rulings were issued. But nothing transpired during the hearing to bar LCMC from moving forward with its integration plans for its partnership with Tulane University.

After the status conference, LCMC issued the following statement to FOX 8 News.

“LCMC Health is pleased to move forward with integration plans for our partnership with Tulane University – expanding access to specialty services and enhancing healthcare for all. This partnership will bring significant benefits to our community, and the entire region, and we are excited to continue at full speed with our commitment to providing the highest level of quality care and medical training in Southeast Louisiana.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.