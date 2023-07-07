Brothers, ages 13 and 15, arrested on murder allegations in St. John Parish

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Two juvenile brothers, aged 13 and 15, from LaPlace, were taken into custody Wednesday, July 5, in connection to a homicide, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both teens were booked on second-degree murder charges stemming from a 2023 homicide, deputies said.

Although details surrounding the case are limited, officials say the warrants were issued by a grand jury as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities released no information at this time about the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Both juveniles are currently being held on $500,000 bonds.

