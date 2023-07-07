Federal judge refuses to recuse herself from case of accused NOLA priest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/The Guardian) - Federal New Orleans Judge Jane Triche Milazzo has refused to recuse herself from a case involving unsealing secret files related to a Catholic priest and accused predator, Lawrence Hecker.

The request for recusal was made by Aaron Hebert, who filed a lawsuit in 2019 claiming that Hecker had abused him. Hebert’s legal team argued that Milazzo’s financial contributions to a church run by the archdiocese, which employed Hecker, raised concerns about her impartiality.

However, Milazzo decided to stay on the case, and she has yet to rule on whether the church’s secret files should be made public.

The files in question are currently sealed due to the broad secrecy rules associated with the church’s bankruptcy. The bankruptcy was initiated in 2020 after numerous lawsuits, including Hebert’s, led to private settlements.

The Guardian recently obtained a portion of the files, revealing Hecker’s confession in 1999 to molesting or harassing multiple children. The documents also showed that Hecker underwent a psychiatric evaluation, identifying him as a pedophile unfit to work with children.

Despite this evaluation, the church allowed Hecker to continue working until his forced retirement in 2002.

The New Orleans archdiocese did not disclose Hecker’s history as a molester to the public until 16 years later, and the disclosure lacked specific details about the allegations against him and other suspected child predators in the archdiocese.

Hecker has never faced criminal charges, but state prosecutors in New Orleans are investigating him based on recent allegations made by an individual who claimed to have been assaulted as a child.

