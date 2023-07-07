Louisiana talent ignites top-10 LSU recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Homegrown talent is the theme so far of the LSU Tigers 2024 recruiting class. The Tigers currently hold 18 commits in the ‘24 class, with 13 (72 percent from LA.) coming from “The Boot.”

Rivals ranks the class No. 9, it’s No. 10 at 247 Sports, and On3 at No. 13. Rivals ratings have 13 commits as 4-stars, and On3 ranks 12 as 4-stars.

Seven of the top-10 recruits according to 247 Sports in the state of Louisiana are committed to LSU:

- Denham Springs safety, Dashawn McBryde

- Terrebonne wide receiver, Kylan Billiot

- Zachary tight end, Trey’Dez Green

- Lafayette Christian Academy safety, Ju’Juan Johnson

- Destrehan linebacker, Kolaj Cobbins

- John Curtis wide receiver, Michael Turner, Jr.

- West Feliciana safety, Joel Rogers

LSU is in a strong position to land the other three in the top-10:

- Acadiana defensive lineman, Dominick McKinley

- Many linebacker, Tylen Singleton

- John Ehret cornerback, Wardell Mack

In 2023, LSU only landed five of the top-10 in Louisiana.

The five commits from outside of the state in 2024:

- Cornerback Ondre Evans, Nashville, TN.

- Offensive tackle Ethan Calloway, Mooresville, NC.

- Linebacker Xavier Atkins, Humble, TX. (Grew up in Jonesboro, LA.)

- Wide receiver JoJo Stone, Fairburn, GA.

- Quarterback Colin Hurley, Jacksonville, FL.

The big question going forward, who’s next?

Wide receiver Jelani Watkins out of Houston, TX. (Klein Forest) could be one to keep an eye on. Jelani grew up in Louisiana. His brother, Ahmonte, played his high school ball at Riverside.

Duncanville, TX. running back, Caden Durham would be a big addition to the Tiger ‘24 class, but Oklahoma is also fighting it out with LSU for his commitment. The 4-star back will make his announcement in August.

