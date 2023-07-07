Nicondra: Rain chance increases into the start of next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds helped keep some areas a bit more comfortable Friday with the high temperatures right at 90 while areas with more sunshine ended up peaking in the middle 90s. Rain and cloud cover will be a major factor again for the weekend. Early in the day we will likely heat up into the middle 90s, but an area of disturbed weather just off the Texas coast will circulate around high pressure to our southeast bringing better rain chances for the afternoon. Sunday a front moves south and while we won’t get any real cool down it should provide focus for showers and storms through the early part of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.