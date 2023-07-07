BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Rain chance increases into the start of next week

Spotty storms around through the weekend
Several disturbances settle over southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast into early...
Several disturbances settle over southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast into early next week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds helped keep some areas a bit more comfortable Friday with the high temperatures right at 90 while areas with more sunshine ended up peaking in the middle 90s. Rain and cloud cover will be a major factor again for the weekend. Early in the day we will likely heat up into the middle 90s, but an area of disturbed weather just off the Texas coast will circulate around high pressure to our southeast bringing better rain chances for the afternoon. Sunday a front moves south and while we won’t get any real cool down it should provide focus for showers and storms through the early part of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner

Latest News

Evening weather for Friday July 7th
Afternoon Forecast for Friday July 7th
Morning forecast for Fri., July 7
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Typical summer weather into the weekend