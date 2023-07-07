BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
On the phone with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Police lights and caution tape.f
Human remains found in Slidell identified as missing woman, according to coroner
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam

Latest News

Javant Dunn, 19, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of April 2 in Garyville,...
Five juveniles, including brothers aged 13 and 15, arrested in killing of 19-year-old in Garyville
Sheriff Mike Tregre: Five juveniles arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Garyville
Five juveniles arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Garyville
Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for possible fall hazard
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down