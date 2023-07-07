Typical summer weather into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more summer than this with heat, humidity and an afternoon storm chance in the forecast.

Today probably sees the lowest rain coverage of the next 7 days as clouds from the Gulf continue to influence our weather. These clouds hold the heating of the day down just a bit which in turn yields fewer PM storms. I’m keeping a 20% rain chance in there for your Friday as highs climb to around 94.

This weekend brings typical summer as afternoon storms will get popping Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of the storms it’s still going to be hot, highs will be in the low 90s.

I do see some changes heading into next week as we get anchored in northwest flow. That’s usually a stormy pattern for us and the rain chances respond going into next week. Right now I have most days at 60% but that could easily increase as we get closer.

The tropics remain quiet across the entire Atlantic Basin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.