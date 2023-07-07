BBB Accredited Business
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcome 50 new U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

By Parker Boyd
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcome 50 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the National WWII Museum on Friday (July 7).

These 50 citizens represent 27 different countries. These ceremonies celebrate the end of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship. It’s part of the USCIS’ annual Independence Day celebration of the nation’s 247th birthday.

For Maria Castellanos Noriega taking the oath was surreal. She and her family moved to Louisiana from Colombia when she was 14. She said she’s been dreaming of this for years.

“11 years in the making to be a US citizen,” Castellanos Noriega said. “It was kind of like me going back to when we moved here and what it was like to become part of a new society.”

Patricia Martinez was born in Cuba and came to America 12 years ago.

Martinez said she’s amazed that her biggest dream has become a reality.

“America’s always been that country that’s been full of opportunities and it’s where everybody wants to be,” Martinez said.

Eureka Arties, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services New Orleans field officer, administered the Oath of Allegiance.

“You think about that oath, and it said, “I’ve taken this oath without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion,” Arties said. “That means that everything within their body and being is saying I want to be a part of the United States for the better.”

Castellanos Noriega said she wants to step up and use her rights as an American citizen now that she is sworn in.

“Elections voting getting involved with that,” she said. “As a resident you can’t really do that. You can do it in other ways but now I can actively use my voice.”

