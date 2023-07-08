Buffa’s Lounge posts note of gratitude, encourages support of other New Orleans institutions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Buffa’s Lounge on Esplanade Avenue indicated in a grateful social media post Saturday (July 8) that its demise has been forestalled by an outpouring of financial support over the past week.

“Grateful does not begin to express the heartfelt thanks for everyone who has come out to support us this week,” the Marigny bar-restaurant posted on Facebook. “Last week, we did not know how we would meet payroll and were laying off people. Fans of Buffa’s both local and from afar have shown how much our survival means to them, and we are still here because of it.”

Though the business’ survival is not assured, the post indicated owners’ intention to keep the doors open through the traditionally slower summer months in hopes things will pick up as tourists return under less sweltering temperatures in the fall.

“We still have 3 months to go in a long New Orleans summer,” the post continued, “but our future is less uncertain now because of those who have patronized us or helped out online through purchases from our web store or donations.”

Buffa’s Bar, longtime restaurant and music venue, faces possible closure

Buffa’s owner Chuck Rogers had indicated during the Fourth of July weekend that the closure of his business appeared imminent, due to lagging sales and rising operating costs, including rent.

“We’re just all heartbroken,” Rogers told Fox 8 last week. “This was a family business. My grandchildren don’t know anything but this. This is what the family does. We are really really struggling to try to find a way to keep it going. We don’t see that solution yet. We are really working hard to see it.”

But as word spread, increased sales and donations poured in to help keep the longtime dive bar afloat.

Saturday’s post concluded with a plea for New Orleanians to open their wallets over the next several weeks to continue supporting Buffa’s and other beloved small businesses in the city struggling to make ends meet during the slow summer months.

“Buffa’s is not the only ‘Mom & Pop’ business in New Orleans suffering this summer,” the post said. “Come visit us once a month (or more, if you like!) and tell your friends to do the same. Then find 2 or 3 more local businesses you love and patronize them once a month.

“If enough people do that, New Orleans’ summer economy will thrive, as more people will be employed and those businesses will be able to meet their obligations in the tough summer months.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.