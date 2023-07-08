Mother killed in New Orleans shooting was in the middle of domestic abuse case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family is in mourning after a shooting took the life of a 33-year-old mother of two who was in the middle of a domestic abuse case.

More than 100 family members and friends gathered in Treme on Friday to hold a vigil in remembrance of Johnshane Powell, who they described as a loving and caring mother, daughter, sister and friend.

“Johnshane was my first granddaughter,” said Sylvia Holmes. “She was a joy to have, she was a happy child. She grew up into a very happy mother.”

Powell, or “Nay” as she was called, was on the corner of Rocheblave and New Orleans Streets in the 7th Ward on Monday evening. Around 10:30, New Orleans Police said Powell was gunned down, with officers arriving to find her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“She has two daughters, an eight-year-old and a four-year-old, and the eight-year-old does not understand why her mom was taken away from her,” Holmes said.

Court records obtained by Fox 8 show Powell reported abuse twice in the two weeks prior to her killing: on June 23 and on July 1. Her life was taken July 3.

The same records also show Powell had an active protection order against the same man as of July 1.

But the NOPD has not named any suspects in the ongoing investigation into her killing.

“I moved out of New Orleans 21 years ago because of the crime,” Holmes said. “She was failed. She was failed by her city.”

Meanwhile, domestic abuse experts said the crime is far-reaching, and they’ve seen an uptick in the severity of violence against women in the past year.

“We’re getting a larger amount of people that are coming into the office,” said Trashanda Grayes, Executive Director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center. “It’s within the last year that I’ve noticed where the abuse has really been escalating.”

Grayes said the Family Justice Center offers resources like safety planning, shelter, case management and healing services for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and stalking.

“Once someone decides that they’re really ready to leave or they need our assistance, we are here to assist them,” she said. “I think it’s going to take the entire community coming together to help prevent these things from happening.”

If you or someone you know is currently in a domestic abuse situation, Grayes urges you to reach out to the center’s 24/7 hotline at 504-866-9554.

Powell’s family, in the meantime, is asking the community to step forward if they have any information about the shooting.

“Someone please come and say what happened to Johnshane,” Holmes said. “I know someone on Rocheblave Street heard something, saw something. Don’t be afraid. That’s what’s wrong with New Orleans right now.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.