Nicondra: More rain in the forecast for the week ahead

A frontal boundary will settle in across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast...
A frontal boundary will settle in across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sunday providing a focus for showers and storms.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few big down pours left some significant rain across parts of the region through the afternoon. More is expected as we head into the start of next week. Sunday should start out mostly dry, but look for an increase in showers and storms late in the day as a frontal boundary pushes south. Plenty of available moisture will combine with the boundary, and daytime heating to bring more rain to the region. It won’t be raining all day, everywhere, but most locations should get a much needed soaking of at least an inch. Some isolated areas could see quick, heavy down pours that could lead to ponding on roadways. The rainier pattern will stick around through the early part of the week. With higher rain coverage and cloud cover temperatures will hover right around the long term average near 90 degrees for a high.

