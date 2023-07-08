STEM NOLA Rocket Day inspires fun and learning for New Orleans kids

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another successful STEM NOLA Rocket Day launched Saturday (July 8) at the New Orleans lakefront, as parents such as Frank Davis got to watch their children’s eyes light up as they built their own mini-rockets.

“Free education,” Davis said. “Free education. Because we didn’t have this here when I was coming up in school. So, I just took the time out to come and explore.

“My daughter and my son are here. I got to give them a little education about NASA at an early age.”

The annual event is put on by STEM NOLA, whose mission is to teach kids all about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while making learning fun at the same time.

“For 9 1/2 years, STEM NOLA has engaged over 125,000 kids, but the biggest day is always Rocket Day,” said STEM NOLA founder and CEO Dr. Calvin Mackie.

Mackie was joined this year by lawmakers from the city, state and federal levels who each stressed the importance of creating the next generation of scientists.

“We don’t know what we’re creating here,” US Congressman Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) said. “The next cure for cancer? The next creator of the next rocket ship that takes man to the moon, mars and beyond?

“We do know this: They’re learning a complex science and they’re having fun doing it.”

Carter gifted STEM NOLA on Saturday with a $2 million federal government grant that Mackie says will go toward a $15 million, state-of-the-art STEM NOLA campus to be built in New Orleans East.

“New Orleans should be a hub for STEM learning, because every rocket that takes off from Cape Canaveral (Fla.) starts in New Orleans,” Mackie said, referring to NASA’s Michoud rocket assembly facility.

“This is a place to have a STEM hub for the United States of America.”

The hope is that as STEM NOLA continues to grow, so will the curiosity of the next generation. And as the kids reach for the stars, parents such as Davis say they’re proud to be along for the ride.

“It makes me feel super proud,” Davis said. “Especially since it’s one thing to learn something, but actually doing it on-hand and seeing an actual rocket being built -- even if it’s a toy rocket. Giving them that imagination ... it’s everything.”

