Summer weekend ahead with heat and storms

Heavy rain and lightning in afternoon storms
This weekend
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer conditions continue this weekend.

We will see temperatures trying to climb into the mid-90s with periods of rain and storms in the afternoon keeping temperatures down a bit towards normal.

Storms can have heavy rainfall at times and frequent lightning. A similar pattern persists Sunday, but a boundary moving closer to the area from the north will slightly increase storm coverage in the afternoon. The potential for flooding rainfall will be higher, especially for the North Shore.

The work week will get a bit wetter as this boundary lingers in the area, along with northwest flow aloft on the eastern side of a large area of high pressure over the desert Southwest. Temperatures because of this stay in the low 90s.

