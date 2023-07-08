Two people killed, four wounded in five separate New Orleans shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and four others injured in five separate shootings reported Friday night into early Saturday (July 8) in separate shootings, New Orleans police said.

The first homicide took place in the 4300 block of North Villere Street around 7:10 p.m. Police say a woman was found with at least one gunshot wound to her body. EMS responded to the scene but pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.

Shortly after, the NOPD received another call of a shooting at 8:09 p.m., this time from the 7000 block of Salem Drive. Police say a male victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding both incidents remain limited, and the NOPD is actively working to gather more information. The NOPD is urging anyone with information about either of these homicides is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Police reported four other people shot in New Orleans in the eight hours following the two homicides.

Two men were shot in the 2500 block of Touro Street in the Seventh Ward around 10:24 p.m. Their ages and conditions were not disclosed.

Another man was shot around 10:53 p.m. near the intersection of Ursulines Avenue and North Prieur Street in Treme. Police again did not disclose the victim’s age or condition, but said he was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.

And at 4:12 a.m., another man was reported shot in Central City, near the corner of South Roman and First streets. The NOPD again provided no information on the victim’s age or condition after the shooting.

No arrests were announced in any of the five shootings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.