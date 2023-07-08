Two people shot, killed in two separate shootings in New Orleans Friday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate shootings that killed two people in New Orleans Friday (July 7) evening.

The first incident took place in the 4300 block of North Villere Street around 7:10 p.m. Police say a woman was found with at least one gunshot wound to her body.

EMS responded to the scene but pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.

Shortly after, the NOPD received another call of a shooting at 8:09 p.m., this time from the 7000 block of Salem Drive. Police say a male victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced at the scene.

Details surrounding both incidents remain limited, and the NOPD is actively working to gather more information.

The NOPD is urging anyone with information about either of these homicides is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.