Child injured in shooting incident at West Bank Reception Center in Vacherie

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - A six-year-old child was shot at the West Bank Reception Center in Vacherie Friday evening, according to St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the call at 5:37 p.m., alerting them to the incident that had taken place at 2455 LA 18.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a wounded child, who was not the intended target. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable but guarded condition.

As the investigation unfolded, it became apparent that the suspect vehicle had fled the scene and was later found abandoned on Collins Street in Vacherie concealed within a wooded area.

The vehicle in question is a 2018 Blue Hyundai Santa Fe, reported stolen in New Orleans. Despite an extensive and widespread search effort involving multiple deputies, K9 units, and drones, the search was unsuccessful.

The shooting occurred toward the end of a bereavement ceremony held at the West Bank Center. Detectives are actively pursuing leads and continuing their investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

