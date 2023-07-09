BBB Accredited Business
Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Massive delays occurred on the Crescent City Connection Saturday (July 8) due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.

Traffic was redirected to the Tchoupitoulas exit as officials worked for hours to clear the lanes.

Five people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Child injured in shooting incident at West Bank Reception Center in Vacherie
Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection
STEM NOLA Rocket Day inspires fun and learning for New Orleans kids
