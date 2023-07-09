Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Massive delays occurred on the Crescent City Connection Saturday (July 8) due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.
Traffic was redirected to the Tchoupitoulas exit as officials worked for hours to clear the lanes.
Five people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
