Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Massive delays occurred on the Crescent City Connection Saturday (July 8) due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.

Traffic was redirected to the Tchoupitoulas exit as officials worked for hours to clear the lanes.

Five people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

