Flooding rainfall possible through the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain and storm chances increase Sunday lasting through the first half of the week.

A northwesterly flow in the upper levels takes over as a large low-pressure system moves over the eastern US. This places us in the storm track increasing our chance of seeing storms. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, we could see very high rain rates leading to flooding. Rain totals will be 1-2″ across the area with isolated totals of more than 2″. Storms will begin to pop up in the early afternoon across the area.

This will help to keep temperatures a bit lower in the low 90s. There will still be some periods of sun in the morning and afternoon.

This rainy pattern lingers through Monday and Tuesday with the flood risk remaining high. Our high temperatures remain in the low 90s with the rainy pattern.

