Memphis man accused in series of St. Tammany restaurant burglaries

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Memphis man accused of a series of St. Tammany Parish restaurant burglaries was arrested Saturday (July 8) after a wild chase in which he struck five vehicles on North Shore highways, authorities said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Malik Morris was in custody and would be booked with at least 20 counts related to felony burglary, felony criminal damage to property, traffic and weapons violations and other offenses.

Sheriff Randy Smith said Morris was apprehended Saturday as “an example of how good old-fashioned police work results in arrests.”

According to Smith’s office, Morris burglarized four different restaurants between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victimized businesses were not identified, but the STPSO said a white box truck was used in the burglaries.

The agency said a patrol deputy spotted a truck matching the description of the one used in the burglaries Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over on Collins Boulevard in Covington. But the driver of the truck -- later identified as Morris -- refused to comply with the traffic stop and instead fled southbound on US Hwy. 190.

Deputies said that during the pursuit, Morris steered the truck across the median several times, occasionally driving against traffic and striking five other vehicles before heading westbound on Interstate 12. Three people in the vehicles struck by Morris’ truck required hospital treatment for injuries, the STPSO said.

Authorities said Morris eventually exited I-12 at Pinnacle Parkway, where he abandoned the truck and attempted to flee on foot into a nearby neighborhood. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, Smith said.

“This successful and quick arrest is due to the cooperation of our Investigations and Patrol divisions, and thanks to an alert deputy who recognized the truck from a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout alert) provided by the detectives on the case,” Smith said.

The agency said that beside the weekend burglaries, Morris was linked to another restaurant burglary that happened last month in western St. Tammany Parish.

Jail records show Morris had an initial bond of $3,500 set on seven counts mostly related to the chase, but the STPSO said additional counts of greater severity are pending.

The agency said Morris ultimately will be booked with five counts of simple burglary, five counts of felony criminal damage to property, three counts of felony vehicular negligent injuring, and single counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Morris also will be booked with single misdemeanor counts of improper display of a license plate, improper lane usage, resisting arrest by flight and of a red light violation, the agency said.

