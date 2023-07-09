BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Memphis man accused in series of St. Tammany restaurant burglaries

Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug....
Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug. 30, 2022, but was fired upon her arrest Friday (April 14).(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Memphis man accused of a series of St. Tammany Parish restaurant burglaries was arrested Saturday (July 8) after a wild chase in which he struck five vehicles on North Shore highways, authorities said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Malik Morris was in custody and would be booked with at least 20 counts related to felony burglary, felony criminal damage to property, traffic and weapons violations and other offenses.

Sheriff Randy Smith said Morris was apprehended Saturday as “an example of how good old-fashioned police work results in arrests.”

According to Smith’s office, Morris burglarized four different restaurants between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victimized businesses were not identified, but the STPSO said a white box truck was used in the burglaries.

The agency said a patrol deputy spotted a truck matching the description of the one used in the burglaries Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over on Collins Boulevard in Covington. But the driver of the truck -- later identified as Morris -- refused to comply with the traffic stop and instead fled southbound on US Hwy. 190.

Deputies said that during the pursuit, Morris steered the truck across the median several times, occasionally driving against traffic and striking five other vehicles before heading westbound on Interstate 12. Three people in the vehicles struck by Morris’ truck required hospital treatment for injuries, the STPSO said.

Authorities said Morris eventually exited I-12 at Pinnacle Parkway, where he abandoned the truck and attempted to flee on foot into a nearby neighborhood. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, Smith said.

“This successful and quick arrest is due to the cooperation of our Investigations and Patrol divisions, and thanks to an alert deputy who recognized the truck from a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout alert) provided by the detectives on the case,” Smith said.

The agency said that beside the weekend burglaries, Morris was linked to another restaurant burglary that happened last month in western St. Tammany Parish.

Jail records show Morris had an initial bond of $3,500 set on seven counts mostly related to the chase, but the STPSO said additional counts of greater severity are pending.

The agency said Morris ultimately will be booked with five counts of simple burglary, five counts of felony criminal damage to property, three counts of felony vehicular negligent injuring, and single counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Morris also will be booked with single misdemeanor counts of improper display of a license plate, improper lane usage, resisting arrest by flight and of a red light violation, the agency said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Pontchartrain Expressway Shooting
Stray bullet nearly kills New Orleans driver on Pontchartrain Expressway

Latest News

Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection
Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection
Police lights and caution tape.f
Child injured in shooting incident at West Bank Reception Center in Vacherie
Child injured in shooting incident at West Bank Reception Center in Vacherie
Child injured in shooting incident at West Bank Reception Center in Vacherie
Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection
Five people injured in crash that causes massive delays on Crescent City Connection