Nicondra: A rainier pattern into the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the region saw stormy conditions at some point on Sunday bringing much needed rain to most of the area. The vast majority of the region collected about a half an inch of rain in the rain gage with a few isolated locations picking up more through Sunday afternoon. Expect the wetter pattern to continue through the middle of the week with a stalled front draped near the area helping to create uplift that allows the warm and moist air to fuel more rain. Some isolated down pours could dump 2 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time leading to street flooding so stay aware for alerts. Late Wednesday into the end of the week high pressure should build back into the region cutting back rain chances. The increased rain and cloud cover will help keep temperatures in check with mild overnight lows in the upper 70s near 80 and daytime highs near long term averages around the 90 degree mark.

