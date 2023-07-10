2023 MLB Draft: LSU’s Tre Morgan selected No. 88 overall by the Rays

SEATTLE (WAFB) - LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan has been selected No. 88 overall of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Morgan, arguably one of the best defensive first basemen in school history, started in all 194 games at LSU and posted a .332 batting average with 49 doubles, nine triples, 20 home runs, 149 RBI, and 180 runs.

He ranks No. 2 in school history in hit-by-pitch with 47.

During the 2023 season, Morgan hit .316 with 15 doubles, four triples, and a career-high nine home runs, 53 RBI, and 66 runs. He ranked No. 2 in the SEC in triples and sac-flies, No. 5 in hit-by-pitch, No. 8 in hits, and No. 9 in runs scored.

He was voted on as a member of the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team where he his .344, with three doubles, one triple, six RBI, and six runs.

Morgan also had the season-saving defensive play of the year against Wake Forest in an elimination game in the top of the 8th inning. Wake Forest had runners on the corners with one out and Morgan made the play on the bunt and flipped it to Alex Milazzo for the out to prevent Wake Forest from scoring keeping the game tied at 0-0.

Morgan, was named to two SEC All-Defensive teams during his career at LSU. He played mostly left field during the regular season, but in the College World Series., he stayed at first base.

