BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

26 vehicles towed, dozens cited, arrest made after drivers perform car stunts in BR

Street Racing Operation
Street Racing Operation(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to what authorities called a “street racing operation” on Friday, July 7 that led to dozens of vehicles towed and people cited.

According to officials, it started around 7 p.m. and ended around 3 a.m. the next morning.

During the operation, officers learned that people were blocking streets in different areas of Baton Rouge “in an attempt to do stunts and disrupt traffic.”

According to BRPD, they towed 26 vehicles, issued 22 citations for spectators, 3 citations for no insurance, 2 citations for no driver’s license, 1 citation for switched plate, 2 misdemeanor summons, 1 felony arrest, and seized 1 gun.

Street Racing Operation
Street Racing Operation(BRPD)
Street racing operation
Street racing operation(BRPD)

Baton Rouge police uniformed officers, the street crimes division, the special response team, and BRPD detectives helped with this stop.

Officials added this is BRPD’s ongoing effort to deter drivers from performing car stunts in Baton Rouge.

RELATED STORIES
Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer
BRPD makes progress in car stunt crackdown
BRPD arrests 2 after dangerous car stunt driving in Baton Rouge
Videos posted to social media show street racers blocking parts of I-10, doing fiery stunts overnight in Baton Rouge
Only 1 person issued a summons after another night of car stunts in Baton Rouge
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to what authorities called a “street racing operation” on Friday, July 7.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

Latest News

Lorenzo Green
Woman found dead in vehicle in West Feliciana Parish identified; Boyfriend arrested for murder
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Fatal shooting in Avondale leaves one man dead, police say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
St. John detective spends birthday feeding homeless in New Orleans