6-year-old shot while leaving bereavement ceremony in Vacherie, sheriff says

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - Gunmen opened fire into a crowd of people leaving a bereavement ceremony in Vacherie, striking a 6-year-old boy, officials say.

The boy is in guarded condition at the hospital.

Sheriff Willy Martin says deputies are now pleading for the public’s help in searching for those responsible.

“If we remain silent, we tolerate what’s going on and we are going to have to live with what we tolerate,” Sheriff Martin said. “We are going to have to pull together as a community and law enforcement and get this solved.”

Investigators say it happened on Friday, July 7, around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Westbank reception center in Vacherie, during a funeral repast.

As people were leaving the ceremony, deputies say a group of men sitting in the parking in a 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe opened fire. Multiple rounds were fired into a crowd of people in the parking lot. The 6-year-old boy was walking to a car with his family when he was struck, Sheriff Martin said. Investigators say the young boy was not the intended target.

Deputies say the suspect took off in the car and abandoned it on Collins Street off Highway 18 about a mile and a half away from the scene. The Hyundai was reported stolen in New Orleans back in May.

“I know what I do have here is a victim; a 6-year-old little boy who doesn’t deserve this and we need to speak up for this kid,” Sheriff Martin said. “There are people out there who know who did this and they could help us resolve this fast.”

Sheriff Martin says he visited the boy and his family in the hospital and says the boy has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Sheriff Martin says his deputies are searching for multiple shooters who they believe waited in the parking lot over an hour before shooting.

If you know anything that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

