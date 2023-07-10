Boy shot, recovering in hospital; suspect at large, St. James sheriff says

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - A young boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in St. James Parish. but deputies are still searching for a suspect in the case.

Investigators say it happened on Friday in the parking lot of the Westbank reception center in Vacherie, during a funeral respat.

Officers say the suspect took off in this car and abandoned it on Collins Street off Highway 18 after the shooting.

It was reported stolen in New Orleans.

Investigators say the child was not the intended target.

He was last listed in stable condition at a local hospital

