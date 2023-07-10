Bridge closures amplify evacuation concerns heading into peak of hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Travelers commuting between Louisiana and Mississippi are expressing growing frustration due to ongoing construction delays and road closures, particularly as we head into the peak of hurricane season.

The Pearl River area has been hit hardest. The Hwy. 90 bridge and four others in the area have been out since the spring of 2022 due to deterioration, causing hardships for local workers and their income.

“I cook the chicken and the breakfast in the morning. I cook a quarter of what I used to. It’s devastating to this business,” said Jen Crowe at the Indian Village convenience store.

The closures not only affect the Pearl River area but also exacerbate problems on I-10, leading to extensive delays for drivers.

Recent rail replacement work on the westbound I-10 bridge over the Pearl River, along with work at the Menge Avenue exit, resulted in two-hour delays over the weekend, leaving drivers with no alternate routes.

With hurricane season approaching, there are growing concerns about limited access to and from the community if a major storm hits.

Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer emphasized the potential limitations on evacuation efforts if the bridge closures persist.

“Coming into the prime of hurricane season next month, if we have a major storm coming in this direction, getting in and out of this community will be significantly limited by the closing of the bridge,” said Mayor Cromer.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is working to secure over $250 million needed to replace the five bridges. However, the state faces an $18.8 billion backlog in road and bridge needs, posing challenges to swift resolutions.

“I’m sure the legislative delegation will be focused on this now because of the feedback they’re getting from the community,” said Cromer.

St. Tammany officials predict that the closure of Highway 90 will necessitate earlier evacuation warnings during approaching storms.

“I definitely feel they’re looking over us. This is a main evaluation route. It absolutely is,” said Crowe.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper put out a statement saying, “We are deeply concerned over the closures of the Hwy 90 bridges in eastern St. Tammany Parish. Not only are the bridges critical for evacuation routes, but they are an alternative route when there are accidents and closures on I-10, like the current situation. I am hopeful that DOTD will realize the impacts of closing the bridges on our citizens’ quality of life and look for immediate solutions.”

The state says there is no quick fix, and if a storm approaches, they are urging residents to head north on I-59, or I-55 and avoid eastbound Highway 90.

Mississippi transportation officials say work on the I-10 westbound bridge over the East Pearl River will continue until August 11. That repair was necessary due to a vehicle strike last year.

